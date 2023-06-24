Home » Serbian basketball players beat Montenegro and qualified for the Olympic Games Sport
World

Serbian basketball players beat Montenegro and qualified for the Olympic Games Sport

by admin
Serbian basketball players beat Montenegro and qualified for the Olympic Games Sport

Serbian basketball players beat Montenegro and qualified for the Olympic Games.

Source: MN PRESS

The basketball team of Serbia defeated Montenegro 63:58 and qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

The chosen one, Marina Maljković, the current European champion, recovered from convincing defeat by Belgium in the quarter-finals, enough to achieve an important goal at the European Championship in Slovenia and to announce that they will fight to go to the Games.

Serbia will play in the match for the fifth place at the Eurobasket against Germany, and the duel against that national team will only be a showcase, because the Serbian national team will definitely play in the battle for placement at the Olympic Games, which was one of the goals before the tournament in Slovenia.

See also  Sanae Takaichi, the former Minister of General Affairs of Japan, officially announced his participation in the election of the president of the Liberal Democratic Party

You may also like

Civil war in Russia, Meloni: “Intelligence summoned”

Some roads towards Moscow were destroyed with bulldozers...

This is what the “anti-terrorist regime” declared by...

Ivica Osim received a statue in Japan |...

Blanco Palamera seeks the ballad of the future...

The All Fisheries Federation of Japan submitted a...

Palermo, Pride splits the center-right

Udinese market – Becao, the future is written...

Poisoned her husband with cyanide, parental authority removed...

The search for Ana has been going on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy