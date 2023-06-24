Serbian basketball players beat Montenegro and qualified for the Olympic Games Sport

Serbian basketball players beat Montenegro and qualified for the Olympic Games.

The basketball team of Serbia defeated Montenegro 63:58 and qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

The chosen one, Marina Maljković, the current European champion, recovered from convincing defeat by Belgium in the quarter-finals, enough to achieve an important goal at the European Championship in Slovenia and to announce that they will fight to go to the Games.

Serbia will play in the match for the fifth place at the Eurobasket against Germany, and the duel against that national team will only be a showcase, because the Serbian national team will definitely play in the battle for placement at the Olympic Games, which was one of the goals before the tournament in Slovenia.

