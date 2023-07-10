Home » Serbian basketball players lost to Spain | Sport
“Orlići” did not celebrate in the second round of Eurobasket.

The men’s basketball team of Serbia under the age of 20 experienced its first defeat at the European Championship, which is being held this summer in Iraklinon. After we beat Estonia without much trouble (82:61), the “Eagles” convincingly outplayed the Spanish team 54:76 (17:17, 11:18, 16:24, 10:17). The next rival will be Montenegro, with whom Serbia will play on Monday at 3:00 p.m.

Serbia opened the match against Spain well, holding on for fifteen minutes, after which the “red fury” stepped up and took a 35:28 lead by halftime. Attempts by the Serbian players to return to the match did not bear fruit, as the Spaniards ran away with a 12:0 “burst” in the last part to an elusive advantage (71:44). In that period, the Serbian national team did not score any points for six minutes and they simply had no chance to respond to their rival.

Mihailo Petrović was the most effective player in Serbia with 14 points, while Nikola Saranović also had a double-digit performance with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists and turnovers.

Let’s remind you that this summer the Serbian under-18 basketball team took sixth place at the World Championship, and the defeat against France in the quarter-finals of the tournament with a painful score – 98:59 will be especially memorable. It can be said that the results of the younger selections this summer are really not at a satisfactory level.

