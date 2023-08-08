Home » Serbian basketball players trained in Athens | Sports
World

Serbian basketball players trained in Athens | Sports

by admin
Serbian basketball players trained in Athens | Sports

Serbian basketball players arrived in Athens and trained before the Acropolis Cup.

Izvor: Printscreen/Twitter/KSS

Serbian basketball players arrived in Athens and immediately trained before the start of the Acropolis Cup, a preparatory tournament before the World Cup. They will play the first matches that can be watched live, against the selections of Greece and Italy. Everyone can’t wait to see the “eagles” in action.

Svetislav Pešić and his chosen ones went to the hall in Greece not long after landing and settling in the hotel to “feel” the field a little. The Basketball Federation of Serbia published a video on social networks showing Serbia’s journey to Greece and the events at training. There were also some interesting dunks.

Pešić took 14 players to Greece, the list includes: Aleksa Avramović, Bogdan Bogdanović, Dejan Davidovac, Ognjen Dobrić, Marko Gudurić, Nikola Jović, Stefan Jović, Vanja Marinković, Nikola Milutinov, Nemanja Nedović, Filip Petrushev, Aleksa Radanov, Dušan Ristic and Boriša Simanić.

BONUS VIDEO:

02:11 Pešić on Teodosić and foreigners Source: Kurir spor

Source: Courier dispute

See also  Russia's top scientist was strangled to death at home and developed a new crown vaccine_Andrei Boty_Investigation_Russia

You may also like

Canton spring 2023 – MONDO MODA

Cuban Justice Summons 3-Year-Old Girl to Testify: Mother...

The Promise Spanish advances (choc): who is declared...

Marija Šerifović about Jelena Tomašević | Entertainment

Usa, 8-year-old girl on a scooter killed by...

Premana engages reverse gear by mistake and falls...

Niger, US undersecretary meets coup plotters: “Difficult talks”....

Protesters Confront Hong Kong Police at World Police...

Džanan Musa: We hope to qualify for the...

The Coffee Cup Test: A Surprising Way Employers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy