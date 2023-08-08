Serbian basketball players trained in Athens | Sports

Serbian basketball players arrived in Athens and trained before the Acropolis Cup.

Serbian basketball players arrived in Athens and immediately trained before the start of the Acropolis Cup, a preparatory tournament before the World Cup. They will play the first matches that can be watched live, against the selections of Greece and Italy. Everyone can’t wait to see the “eagles” in action.

Svetislav Pešić and his chosen ones went to the hall in Greece not long after landing and settling in the hotel to “feel” the field a little. The Basketball Federation of Serbia published a video on social networks showing Serbia’s journey to Greece and the events at training. There were also some interesting dunks.

Pešić took 14 players to Greece, the list includes: Aleksa Avramović, Bogdan Bogdanović, Dejan Davidovac, Ognjen Dobrić, Marko Gudurić, Nikola Jović, Stefan Jović, Vanja Marinković, Nikola Milutinov, Nemanja Nedović, Filip Petrushev, Aleksa Radanov, Dušan Ristic and Boriša Simanić.

