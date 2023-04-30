Home » Serbian bus overturned in Hungary Info
Serbian bus overturned in Hungary

Serbian bus overturned in Hungary

For unknown reasons, the Serbian bus crossed into the opposite lane and then overturned.

Source: Mondo

A serious traffic accident occurred in Hungary this morning, when Serbian bus fell into a ditch near Kishkunhalas. The traffic accident happened this morning around 5 o’clock when the bus, for unknown reasons, he crossed into the opposite lane, and then overturned.

Of the 55 passengers on the bus, as many as 15 were injured, including two children. The ambulance immediately transported 12 injured people to the hospital, while treating three on the spot, roviden.hu reports. The injured were pulled out of the bus by the fire department.

The police headquarters of Bač-Kishkun district told police.hu that the accident happened on the 50th kilometer of highway 53. The Serbian bus with 55 passengers and two drivers was transporting tourists from around Belgrade and Novi Sad to Budapest.

