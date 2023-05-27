Serbian cadets in the quarter-finals of the European Championship against Poland | Sports

The Serbian national team for players under the age of 17 is playing for a place in the semi-finals of the European Championship and for going to the World Championship.

Source: MN PRESS

The cadet (U-17) national team of Serbia will play in the quarter-finals of the European Championship in Hungary against Poland. That match will be played on Saturday, May 27, from 3:00 p.m., and before the last training session of the Eagles, coach Aleksandar Luković announced.

He said that he believes in this team and that the defeat against Slovenia 2:4 at the start did not show the true picture, which was proven by the victory against Italy (2:0) and the draw against Spain (1:1), which was enough to pass. The duel between Serbia and Poland will be played in the village of Telki, near Budakesi.

“Let’s not go back to the group stage and the results we achieved. We have a match against Poland in the quarter-finals of the European Championship in Hungary and I’m really glad that we made it to the eight best teams in Europe. I would agree if I said that there end our ambitions”, said selector Aleksandar Luković.

He also spoke about the upcoming opponent.

“Tomorrow we have an extremely demanding match against a team that is outstanding in high pressing. This is their trademark, determination and the way they play. According to statistical data, they are the best team in terms of the number of passes they allow to the opponent when they start the attack. This speaks volumes about their intensity and quality when it comes to high pressing. They play direct football and are a team with enviable quality, but like everyone, they have their flaws, which we will try to use to our advantage. We used today’s training to further prepare for duel with Poland and prepare tactical variants in the attack and defense phase. I absolutely believe in what we are doing, I believe in these guys and I am glad that we will have the opportunity to improve the current result, because tomorrow’s match brings not only the semi-finals of the European Championship, but also a place in the World Championship this year”, said coach Aleksandar Luković.