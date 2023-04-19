Serbian cadets lost three matches with a goal difference of 0:13 Sport

The cadet national team of Serbia conceded 13 goals in three matches, without any given…

Source: MN PRESS

What happened to the cadet national team of Serbia? On she received as many as 13 hits in three matches. She failed to achieve any. In duels with Switzerland, Ghana and Spain, three failures and zero goals scored. All this on the home field in Stara Pazova.

The UEFA development tournament was held in the FSS Sports Center in which the junior cadet national team of Serbia (under 16) participated. First, on April 13, Ghana won convincingly (4:0), then Switzerland won (2:0) on April 15, and then on Tuesday evening, Spain filled the Serbian team’s net – 7:0.

As the result indicates, the question of the winner was not raised at any time. “Red Fury” had a lead of as much as 5:0 after the first half. In the second part, only the final result was awaited…