Serbian drug lord escaped from the airport in Colombia | Info

AM (47), a citizen of Serbia, was arrested in Colombia on suspicion of being one of the “more dangerous” drug dealers.

Source: Colombian police

Serbian citizen AM (47) , who has been designated as one of the dangerous drug dealers in Colombia, managed to escape from the police at the airport near Medellin. According to the Colombian media, The Serb was arrested eight days ago, when he flew in from the Caribbean, that is, from the Dominican Republicand on Friday he was supposed to be extradited to Italy, which issued a warrant for him.

Recall, he managed to escape from the police officers during the deportation at the José María Córdoba airport, taking advantage of their moment of inattention. Namely, he asked the officers if he could buy a bottle of water and at that moment he ran towards a black Audi car, during which the shooting immediately started.

No one was hurt during the shooting at the airport, but he managed to escape. The abandoned black car in which he fled was found in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Gvarne, in eastern Antioquia, and for now there are still no clues as to where the fugitive is.

This forty-seven-year-old fugitive was identified by two names. In addition to AM, he is also known by another name, the initials NB, and is charged for his role in a drug trafficking organization and because he is suspected of he is responsible for the marketing of over 82 kilograms of cocaine between the European countries of Italy and Spain in 2020. As the Spanish media describe him, he is a Serbian drug lord or “capo” in Europewhose criminal structure is traditional and dedicated to trade Colombian cocaine, heroin and hashish.

Serbian drug lord AM (47)

