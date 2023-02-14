The strong earthquake that hit Romania at around 2 pm today was also felt throughout Serbia.

Source: Twitter/LastQuake/NEXTA

Prominent Serbian geologist Dragan Milovanović Ken announced on February 6 that the explosion of seismic energy that was released on the Eastern Anatolian fault would spread along the entire Alpine-Himalayan belt where Serbia and Romania are located.

The Alpine-Himalayan belt is the name for a chain of mountains that were formed in the collision of the continental plates of Eurasia, Africa and the Indian subcontinent. This chain extends along the southern side Eurasia from the Atlantic through the Mediterranean and Southwest Asia to the massif of Southeast Asia. After the Pacific Ring of Fire, this is the most seismically active area in the world.

“I consulted with colleagues regarding the recent earthquakes in Romania and Serbia and we agreed that these are not independent earthquakes but the result of the catastrophe in Turkey and Syria. As we mentioned before, earthquakes with an epicenter at a shallow depth, such as the one in the Levant, release enormous energy that spreads through the soil of the Alpine-Himalayan belt, and it was only a question of where it would manifest itself. Already on February 7, the ground shook near the Bosphorus, then in Halkidiki and Western Bulgariaand then on our branch of the Carpathians near Majdanpek and Donji Milanovac, and finally those vibrations reached the massif of the Romanian Carpathians,” says Professor Milovanović.

He states that the Carpathians partially suppressed them, and partially rejected towards Serbia.

“It is an extremely simplified process that has been taking place these days as a result of tremendous tectonic changes at the place where the African continental plate is subducting under the Eurasian one.. There is no need to spread panic because most experts agree that the earthquakes in Romania and Serbia are a symptom of the soil settling down, but you should always leave a dose of reserve. The worst thing would be to disturb the tectonic axis behind the Carpathians that caused catastrophic earthquakes in Romania in the 1970s,” says Milovanović.

The citizens also felt the earthquake Belgrade, Novi Sad, Pancevo, Vršac, Zrenjanin, Smederevo, Požarevac, KruševacParaćina, Negotina, Zaječara, Bora, Kladova, Niš, Leskovac…

