Serbian handball players qualified for the European Championship Sports

The handball players of Serbia defeated Slovakia in Novi Sad in the last match of the Euro qualifiers and thus triumphantly went to the big competition!

Source: Ivica Veselinov/© MN press, all rights reserved

After a very bad game of the Serbian national team in the match against Finland in the penultimate round of the qualification for Euro in Germany, the Serbian team rose and in Novi Sad routinely defeated Slovakia 37:26 in the last match of the qualifiers. The chosen ones Toni Gerona they qualified for the Euro a long time ago, and now with two victories they have only confirmed their place in the big competition.

At the start of the match, the Serbian team led 5:0, soon it was 12:3, and until the end of the match, the “eagles” managed to maintain this timely advantage in a slow rhythm. At the end of the qualification, they finished with five victories and their only defeat was against Norway on the road.

In the victory over Slovakia, Bogdan Radivojević, Nemanja Ilić and Dragan Pešmalbek were the most effective in the “eagles” team with six goals each, and even goalkeeper Milan Bomaštar was on the list of scorers with one goal from all over the field. With Slovakia, Tomas Urban was the only one in the mood with seven goals.

They will be at the European Championship in January 2024 in Germany together with 32 other teams, among which will be BiH, and there the Serbian selection will want above all to achieve a good enough ranking to be at the Olympic Games in Paris.