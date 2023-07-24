Home » Serbian juniors beat Slovenia at the European Championship | Sport
Serbian juniors beat Slovenia at the European Championship | Sport

The junior national team of Serbia made it to the round of 16 of the European Championship.

Source: KSS/Dragana Stjepanović

The junior basketball team of Serbia is stepping on the European Championship in Niš. She registered her third victory in the same number of matches and as the first-placed in group C, she goes to the round of 16 of the competition. After the Czech Republic and Finland, Slovenia also fell – 75:64 (20:21, 21:11, 18:12, 16:20). Three out of three before the competition continues!

Nenad Stefanović’s team broke the match at the end of the second and the beginning of the third period.

Bogoljub Marković was unstoppable with 26 points and 7 rebounds, Nikola Topić, who was also on the broader list of coach Svetislav Pešić, added 16 with 6 assists. On the other side, Nejc Dizdarević scored 16 points.

In the round of 16, Serbia will play against the fourth-placed team from group D, which is Denmark. If he justifies the role of favorite in that match, he will play with the better team from the match between Israel and Croatia in the quarter-finals.

