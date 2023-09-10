Serbian language in Austria status | Magazine

On the occasion of the International Literacy Day, which was celebrated on Saturday, it was pointed out that it is necessary and urgent to resolve the status of the Serbian language in Austria.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

The president of the Austrian Association of Serbian Folklore (ASSF), Aleksandar Stanković, says that in Austria Serbian is officially part of an artificial creation, the so-called “BHS language” (Bosnian/Serbian/Croatian).

“The International Day of Literacy is an excellent opportunity to point out the importance of the need for the Serbian language to become an officially recognized language in Austria according to the principle of reciprocity, given that numerous other foreign languages ​​are taught in schools in Serbia as optional subjects, as well as through bilateral agreements between Austria and Serbia. Austrian institutions do not recognize the Serbian language as a single, independent language, but they classify it as the BHS language, which is the only official language for people who speak Serbian. says Stanković.

He believes that it is necessary for the Serbian language to become independent as soon as possible, but also to become an optional language in schools, so that anyone who wants to learn the Serbian language can do so within the framework of regular classes, and not only through supplementary classes outside the school system. .

“We can do this by acting in two directions: we, who are here in Austria, need to actively advocate for it, but, on the other hand, the state of Serbia can help us a lot in this. First of all, to advocate through diplomatic efforts for the status of the Serbian language in Austria, and secondly, to make literature and professional staff available so that such a way of learning the Serbian language could be realized”suggests Stanković.

The Austrian Association of Serbian Folklore (ASSF) was founded in 2020 and gathers 25 associations, clubs and cultural and artistic societies from Austria. The main mission of the Association is to develop, improve, coordinate and connect cultural and artistic societies, both with each other and with other relevant cultural institutions in the motherland and the Republic of Austria, while the main activity is the preservation, encouragement and performance of Serbian traditional dances.

The idea of ​​celebrating the International Literacy Day appeared in September 1965 in Tehran, at the World Conference of Ministers of Education on the topic of eradicating illiteracy. September 8 was chosen as the day of commemoration, and UNESCO started the commemoration in 1966.

The goal is to remind the international community every year about the status of literacy and adult education at the global level, that is, to warn about the problem of illiteracy, which still exists in most parts of the world.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

