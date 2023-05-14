Home » Serbian Loh Ness in Lake Bor | Info
Serbian Loh Ness in Lake Bor | Info

Serbian Loh Ness in Lake Bor | Info

The surface of the lake covers 30 hectares.

Source: RSFranceIDF/Youtube

The smooth surface of Lake Bor, which covers 30 hectares, is a mirror for the luxurious appearance of the surrounding landscape. It attracts attention with its beauty both in summer and in winter, when it often happens that the whole area is covered with ice. However, it is also interesting because of the legend associated with it.

Lake Bor is located at an altitude of 438 meters and was created artificially in 1959. The reservoir was supposed to supply water to the facilities of the Bor Mining and Smelting Basin, however, over time, a significant tourist potential was also noticed.

Also, over time, a legend was attached to the lake, namely the Serbian Loch Ness or a kind of monster from Lake Bor. This legend has not left the inhabitants of Eastern Serbia for decades. The story of a shapeless shadow with wings and a horse’s head, which emerges from the water and frightens people, is widely spread, writes lepotesrbije.alo.rs.

As the legend says, it all started one evening when two young men were bathing in the lake. Milan and Marko are mentioned in the legend. According to legend, one of them drowned, and the other stayed to testify about the monster and eventually, according to the story, lost his mind.

The mystical monster, which is mentioned in the legend, also scares people who would like to take their cattle to graze. According to the story of the locals, it happened that cattle mysteriously disappeared near Lake Bor. Locals attribute the disappearance to being swallowed up by the Serbian Loch Ness.

According to legend, the monster appears at night. A possible explanation for the alleged encounters with this creature is that it is about seeing larger specimens of catfish and pike that reside in this reservoir.

