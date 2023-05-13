Home » Serbian Loh Ness in Lake Bor | Info
World

Serbian Loh Ness in Lake Bor | Info

by admin
Serbian Loh Ness in Lake Bor | Info

The surface of the lake covers 30 hectares.

Source: RSFranceIDF/Youtube

The smooth surface of Lake Bor, which covers 30 hectares, is a mirror for the luxurious appearance of the surroundings. It attracts attention with its beauty both in summer and in winter when it often happens to be completely covered with ice. However, it is also interesting because of the legend associated with it.

Lake Bor is located at an altitude of 438 meters and was created artificially in 1959. The reservoir was supposed to supply water to the operations of the Bor Mining and Smelting Basin, however, over time, a significant tourist potential was also noticed.

Also, over time, a legend was attached to the lake, namely the Serbian Loch Ness or a kind of monster from Lake Bor. This legend has not left the inhabitants of Eastern Serbia for decades. The story of a formless shadow with wings and a horse’s head, which emerges from the water and frightens people, is widely spread, writes lepotesrbije.alo.rs.

As the legend says, it all started one evening when two young men were bathing in the lake. Milan and Marko are mentioned in the legend. According to legend, one of them drowned, and the other stayed to witness the monster and eventually, according to the story, lost his mind.

The mystical monster, which is mentioned in the legend, also scares people who would like to take their cattle to graze. According to the story of the locals, it happened that cattle mysteriously disappeared near Lake Bor. Locals attribute their disappearance to being swallowed up by the Serbian Loch Ness.

See also  Who is the Russian writer Prilepin: genius and Kalashnikov, praised by Carrère, denied the horrors of Bucha

According to legend, the monster appears at night. A possible explanation for the alleged encounters with this creature is that it is about seeing larger specimens of catfish and pike that reside in this reservoir.

(WORLD)

You may also like

When Novak Djokovic plays against Dimitrov in Rome...

Construction in Banja Luka | Entertainment

Zelensky meets Pope Francis, the Pontiff gives him...

Palermo, illegal wedding banquet and “long live the...

Spezia-Milan 2-0: Rossoneri knocked out, Pioli and the...

A woman from Belgrade cannot find an apartment...

Princess Kate plays the piano (Ukrainian blue) at...

Farolfi wins the Gp Trinacria at La Favorita,...

in the lead Lajatico thanks to Bocelli

As conflict in Sudan continues, people in Khartoum...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy