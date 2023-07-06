Home » Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs on the murder of Noah Milivojev | Info
World

by admin
The Ministry of Internal Affairs in Belgrade announced the gruesome murder in the center of Belgrade.

Source: Mondo

Members of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Belgrade, in cooperation with the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office, arrested OD (1990), in whose apartment in Belgrade parts of a human body were found today, according to the Ministry of Interior’s announcement. It is suspected that OD killed and then dismembered the body of the victim, whose parts were found by the police during the search of the apartment.

The victim’s identity will be determined after DNA analysis at the Institute of Forensic Medicine.


Due to the existence of grounds for suspicion that he committed the crime of grave murder in a cruel and insidious manner, the suspect was detained for up to 48 hours, after which he will be brought to the competent prosecutor’s office with a criminal report.

More soon…

