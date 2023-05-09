Serbian open 2023 investments and earnings | Info

Banjaluka Mayor Draško Stanivuković triumphantly announced that the investment in the Serbian Open tennis tournament, which was held two weeks ago, paid off many times over in just seven days.

The mayor stated that the city invested in the tournament 15 million KMand that traffic was recorded (in the city) from 41 million KM, in seven days. He charged that turnover as a return on investment.

“There is no such thing anywhere. Otherwise, if your investment is returned within two years, it is the most perfect investment. Here we have a situation where the investment was returned three times within seven days.”Stanivuković explained confidently.

According to the calculations of the mayor, who is a student of the Faculty of Economics, Banjaluka made 45 million KM from 15 million KM in seven days. He also added that after the tournament, the city “was left with an alley, a roundabout and a hall” and that because of everything, the city government has a desire to “boast, praise and be proud”.

The mayor actually repeated the information that was revealed by the Tax Administration of the RS that the total recorded turnover through fiscal cash registers in retail in Banja Luka from April 16 to 23 of this year amounted to 40.8 million KM. It is the total amount of money generated by the sale of goods or services and recorded in Banja Luka in the specified period.

For the sake of comparison, in the entire Republika Srpska, but during one day, the so-called On “Black Friday” (Black Friday, November 26) a turnover of approx 26 million KM. Retail sales in the RS from December 15 to January 2, during the two-week period of the most intense holidays and spending, amounted to almost 528 million KM.

City manager Bojan Kresojevican economist by profession, did not want to directly answer the question of whether Stanivuković misrepresented the economic parameters, but he claims that the investment paid off many times over, not because of retail sales, but above all because “a positive image was sent to the world “.

Regarding the data of the Tax Administration and Stanivuković’s claims, Kresojević says: “It is a narrow part of the positive effects”.

He states that during the tournament, Banjaluka was visited by many business people who love tennis and that they expressed interest in investments (this was discussed on the sidelines).



He explains that Banjaluka participated in the total cost with “less than 49 percent of the funds” and that the city did not participate in the financing of the organization of the tournament, but only in the construction works.

Banja Luka invested in total 15.5 million KM, of which 10 million KM from loans.

Mayor Stanivuković did not include in the investment the funds that were invested in the tournament from the budget and other items by the Government of the RS, that is, the Tennis Association of the Republika Srpska. We are still waiting for the exact data on that, but from what has been said so far, it is no less than 30 million KM.

