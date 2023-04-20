Serbian open schedule for the fourth day | Sport

See the schedule of tomorrow’s matches.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

Serbian tennis player Dušan Lajović will open the Serbian Open program on the Central Court on Thursday. He will play against Barer from 11 am.

After them, another Serbian tennis player, Miomir Kecmanović, who will play against the Jordanian Abulah Šelbajh, will be on the court. After 3:00 p.m., Andrej Rubljov and Juan Pablo Varillas will compete on the Central Court. The last match on this field will be played tomorrow between Lehečka and Albot.

Tomorrow, the best B&H player will be on the clay again. tennis player Damir Džumhur, who will play against Gasquet.

See the entire schedule.

CENTRAL COURT – 11 HOURS

D. Lajović (SRB) – G. Barer (FRA)

M. Kecmanović (SRB) – A. Šelbajh (JOR)

Not before 3 pm

J. Variljas (PER) – A. Rubljov

R. Albot (MDA) – J. Lehečka (CZE)

GRANDSTAND – 11 A.M

F. Cabral (POR)/A. Nedovjesov (KAZ) – S. Dumbia (FRA)/F. Rebul (FRA)

R. Gaske (FRA) – D. Džumhur (BIH)

J. Marej (GBR)/M. Venus (NZL) – G. Eskobar (ECU)/D. Hidalgo (ECU)

N. Ćaćić (SRB)/M. Kecmanović (SRB) – S. Žile (BEL)/J. Flegen (BEL)