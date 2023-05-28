Home » Serbian Superliga unraveling the fight for survival | Sports
The teams from the lower part of the table played the last round of the Superliga, so now we know the position in the table.

The last round in the play-off of the Superleague of Serbia gave answers to all the questions – if you count that Kolubara’s appeal will not be accepted and that Lazarevčani have already been “transferred” to the First League of Serbia with a penalty of nine deducted points. They will be joined there by Mladost GAT, who were relegated last Sunday, and they could do more Radnik from Surdulica and Radnički from Niš who will play a barrage against the second league team.

After the games of the 37th round, the table is clear, Mladost from Lučani avoided the barrage with a win, and Javor did the same with a goal in stoppage time. It was this goal that pushed Radnički from Nis to 13th position. “Meraklije” were defeated by Kolubara in Lazarevac and together with their “neighbors” from the south of Serbia – the long-since dismissed Radnik who performed a miracle and reached the barrage – will continue the fight for survival.

And today, Radnik showed that it is a completely different team when Slavoljub Đorđević is on the bench. The former captain of Crvena zvezda managed to change the image of the team, which was crossed out in the middle of the season, so now the Surdulica have the opportunity to remain among the elite. Today, purely to “decorate” the successful spring part of the championship, they drew in Subotica (2:2) after being two goals behind.

