Serbian version of the Cassandra series | Entertainment

Serbia is getting a new series that will be filmed on the model of “Kassandra”.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot

More than two decades later, the news that Serbia will get its own version of the popular soap opera echoed in the local media! Filming of the series “Love in silence” recently began in Belgrade, which was based on the famous Venezuelan drama in which Koraima Torres played the main role.

As reported by Informer, the Serbian Kassandra is played by Marta Bogosavljević, known for her roles in the series “State Servant” and “South Wind – On the Border”.

“Marta plays the Roma woman Anđela, who falls in love with a rich white man. Her life story is similar to Kassandra’s. Immediately after her birth, her mother dies and she is raised by her grandmother Čarna, played by Nela Mihailović. She studied the Romani language for three months for this role! By the way, Anđela is not there, so the viewers will be very interested to see how Marta managed to portray all that in front of the cameras. When she grows up and turns 20, Anđela will start selling flowers in Skadarlija and that’s when she falls in love with a rich white man. Things get complicated because their families will oppose that love, and they will try in every way to stay together,” says producer Jelena Miljuš.

Marta’s partner Peter in the series is played by Marko Todorović, who will be the counterpart of the famous Luis David, played by Osvaldo Ríos in “Cassandra”.

This is what Marta looks like:

