Serbian water polo players lost to Romania | Sports

Serbian water polo players lost to Romania | Sports

Serbian water polo players lost to Romania in the World Cup…

Source: MN Press

A new slap in the face for Serbian water polo players, after a surprising defeat against the Americans, there followed an even bigger disappointment and defeat against Romania! “Dolphins” lost to the Romanians in the play-off for fifth to eighth place – 17:14 (7:4, 3:3, 3:4, 4:3). They will play for seventh place with Germany on Sunday.

Selector Uroš Stevanović definitely has a lot to worry about. The torture from the end of the duel with the American selection was transferred to the entire match against the Romanians. Instead of a routine victory, there was a complete collapse. The question of the winner was practically not asked during the entire match. A heavy blow for Serbia and a confirmation of the great crisis that has been going on since winning the Olympic Games in Tokyo and the withdrawal of the best players.

The most effective in the Serbian team was Radulović with seven goals, Janković added two, on the other side Fule gave five goals, Đorđeška four goals. Spain and Italy will fight for the first place, and Hungary and America for the third place.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:21 Dejan Savić shouts at the time-out Source: RTS 2

Izvor: RTS 2

