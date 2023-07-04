Serbian woman married to a Greek about Greek customs | Info

What it looks like when a girl from the Balkans marries a Greek was once described in detail by Snježana Makaš Koukli, who shared her experience on Facebook.

Snjezana, who met her chosen one through Facebook, was surprised by the treatment of her husband’s family, especially her mother-in-law, because it is the complete opposite of the warmth we are used to in this climate. She shared her extraordinary story last year on the Facebook group Live from Greece, and we are transmitting it in full:

“I came to Thessaloniki for the first time this year in June, for my wedding. In Greece, I was at sea before, but if someone had told me that I would marry a Greek, I would have laughed. I, who am from Bosnia, studied English language and literature, lived in English-speaking countries, and for me there was only that world, this is where I ended up…

No hospitality

The way my mother-in-law greeted me when I first entered the house was nowhere near like ours, I kissed and hugged my mother-in-law and we went to sleep because we arrived at night. The next day I expected that we would all sit at the table together, eat, get to know each other, drink coffee together… The sisters came, introduced themselves and ran back to their floors. Everyone lives in one house and everyone has their own floor and their own life. Not knowing the language was less of a problem, because they spoke to me in German.

For me, the bigger problem was not knowing the customs. They don’t offer you, there is no serving like here. First I was hungry, and then I open the fridge, I eat what I find. Then the arrival of my parents, sister and her family on the day of my wedding, the crowd in the house where three families live, getting ready, getting dressed, stress, nervousness, all of that made me forget what the Schneider said about the dress, how to put it on, and neither mom nor sister paid attention to the belt that I forgot to fasten.

Everyone says it wasn’t noticed, but it was my day and everything had to be perfect. Two days before the wedding, instead of 200, the hairdresser asked for 260 euros to come home, so my mother-in-law canceled and I was happy because she proved to be completely unprofessional at my trial haircut. They found a salon that only worked for me on Sundays. My mother-in-law, my husband’s sisters and I came, I was the last to be done, I guess it takes the most time for me… In the house, they all got dressed first, the girl who came for make-up did their make-up first, then me, I guess it takes the most time for me because of all the other obligations on that day.

After that, it was too late to go upstairs and take the dress, shoes, and veil down to the ground floor because the bride and groom are not allowed to see each other. There was no time to spare, the photographers were impatient, the children burst in, opening the door to the room while mom and sister were arguing about how to lace the dress and I was late… In the church, they are changing the schedule of where I will enter because the car did not bring me to the entrance where it was easier pass with my huge dress, so dad and I went up the stairs. People don’t move out of the way, I feel them hooking my dress with their shoes here and there, I come in front of him.

There is no place for parents

It seems like I’m falling in love with his big green eyes all over again while it all still seems unreal to me, maybe to him too, who knows. They take us first to complete the signature formalities, then the wedding continues. People are pushing each other, mine are having a hard time finding their way, the seats in the first row meant for them have been taken by others, they are standing next to me, dad is not well, he refuses to sit down again. I can’t even feel my legs anymore from standing, the heat and sweaty hands cause the ring to fall off my hand, the girl who was holding my dress hands it to me.

The ceremony ends, my friends want to come to congratulate me, no one approaches, everyone goes outside and again the crowd around me, I save the dress as much as I can, we go out. Then comes the rice. My mother-in-law distributed a kilogram of rice, which everyone who came to congratulate us threw at us when we left. Then I see that mom is not well, no one notices, everyone pushes each other, but that’s over.

Nobody gives out envelopes

Painting is coming. When they were charging 1,000 euros for their service, it was not a problem. The problem arose when I was looking for pictures at the sea, which is a 10-minute drive away, but it’s Sunday, tourists are here, the sun is hot, the pictures won’t work – a million excuses. My disappointment does not go away. In the restaurant they play the wrong song for our dance, at least it’s by Čolić as I asked for, but not the one I asked for. They took seats for mine in the restaurant too, but my mother-in-law freed them for mine. They bring out the cake when half the guests have left, including mine. Only my parents approach us and give us an envelope and give much more than they have and can afford, that’s how parents are. They go to their side and I come to my new house which is not mine, where I am a stranger. A foreigner to the extent that I had to sign that our children could only be Greeks, and I could not get his last name without his approval of the document that he had to sign and certify. Greece is becoming my second home. My mother-in-law gives me a chain in the morning because she forgot it in the rush. She also left envelopes on the table for us because they didn’t give us the presents, but her. I’m trying to get to know her, talk to her, maybe we’ll do better after the wedding, maybe not, time will tell…

We took the pictures with a mobile phone the day after when neither my makeup nor my hair was fresh… I found my Greek on Facebook exactly one year ago… What can I say, believe in your dreams, the time will come for them to come true…

