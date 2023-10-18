Serbia’s black worse statement by Aleksandr Mitrović | Sports

Aleksandar Mitrović did not hide his happiness and satisfaction after the victory against Montenegro.

Serbia is one step away from placing on European football championship. She beat Montenegro in Belgrade and to “certify” the passage, it is necessary to win at least a point against Bulgaria in the last round. While waiting for all that, Aleksandar Mitrović did not hide his satisfaction for the triumph.

Three points were won, two goals were scored by the best scorer of the national team and he “pushed” the team to the European championship, after all that he crossed himself.

“Big win, very important game, pressure before the match. It is certain that this kind of team, this kind of camaraderie, the atmosphere in the national team, cannot end differently. We can play bad, have a bad day, but these guys don’t give up. The team believes until the last minute and when it falls, it comes back even stronger, you can love us, hate us, criticize us, but this team always comes back stronger. Thanks to the fans for coming in large numbers. A phenomenal match,” Mitrović told RTS.

He talked especially about the first goal and the happiness he felt in those moments. “When you score a goal, it’s a boy’s dream, everything slows down, adrenaline kicks in, it can’t be described, it’s the moments you dream about. I scored a goal, helped the national team get closer to qualifying for the European Championship. You have to be careful and do the job to the end, everyone is playing football today. We’re going to celebrate a bit, then we’re going back to the clubs. A big step towards the European Championship has been made now.”

After that, he crossed himself in front of the cameras. “First, back to the clubs, rest, then let’s “certify” the placement. God of health“, Mitrović finished.



Mitrović opened his soul: “You can love us, hate us, criticize us, but…”

