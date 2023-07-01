Home » Serbia’s juniors lost to France | Sports
World

Serbia’s juniors lost to France | Sports

by admin
Serbia’s juniors lost to France | Sports

The junior national team of Serbia played disastrously in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Source: MN PRESS

The junior national team of Serbia experienced a debacle in the quarter-finals of the World Cup!

“Orlić” was overrun by the French national team, which eventually triumphed with a difference of 39 points – 59:98.

Serbia was terrible today in all parameters of the basketball game! For two points, the Serbian national team shot only 12/38, for three it was significantly worse – 4/22, and we don’t need to waste too much words on the other parameters. As many as 27 lost balls against only 12 Frenchmen or only nine assists against 22 that the rival had, speak for themselves.

In the defeated team, Filip Borovićanin and Lazar Đoković were a little better than the others with 13 points each, while Ilija Milijašević added 11. The fact that the French coach was on the field before the half of the fourth part speaks for how much Serbia needed to make this match uncertain. sent players with less playing time – in those moments his team had a 49-point difference, so the “eagles” against the reserves managed to “stand up” to the deficit in the quarterfinals of the World Championship.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

See also  Russia-Ukraine: news on the war of 2 September

You may also like

Juventus, here are the 5 challenges that Giuntoli...

Tech DREAMS of a Summer NIGHT: 30 UNMISSABLE...

China and Africa Sign Power Cooperation Projects Worth...

Third night of protests in France, evacuation of...

Austria: after 320 years the Wiener Zeitung is...

Breakthrough Method Solves Production Limitations of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

Sixth row for Minì in Austria, a comeback...

President Abinader Appoints Manuel Mejía Naut as New...

From Marseille to Paris. In sick suburbs where...

Weather forecast July 1, 2023 | weather forecast

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy