Serbia’s juniors lost to France | Sports

The junior national team of Serbia played disastrously in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

The junior national team of Serbia experienced a debacle in the quarter-finals of the World Cup!

“Orlić” was overrun by the French national team, which eventually triumphed with a difference of 39 points – 59:98.

Serbia was terrible today in all parameters of the basketball game! For two points, the Serbian national team shot only 12/38, for three it was significantly worse – 4/22, and we don’t need to waste too much words on the other parameters. As many as 27 lost balls against only 12 Frenchmen or only nine assists against 22 that the rival had, speak for themselves.

In the defeated team, Filip Borovićanin and Lazar Đoković were a little better than the others with 13 points each, while Ilija Milijašević added 11. The fact that the French coach was on the field before the half of the fourth part speaks for how much Serbia needed to make this match uncertain. sent players with less playing time – in those moments his team had a 49-point difference, so the “eagles” against the reserves managed to “stand up” to the deficit in the quarterfinals of the World Championship.

