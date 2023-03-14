Summer starts in a little more than three months, people are making preparations for holidays and travel, and prices will be up to 30 percent higher this year on average. Currently, a country that has been “forgotten” for years is a hit destination.

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/Travel Penguin

Despite the drastic increase in prices, interest in vacations does not decrease. It is currently a hit destination Tunisbut it is followed by Greece, Egypt, Montenegro… Even Turkey is in high demand despite the devastating earthquakes that hit this country in early February when, according to unofficial information, nearly 50,000 people died.

Tunisia was “forgotten” for several years, and now this African country is making a big comeback. E.g, for around 1,500 euros you can spend 10 days in the hotel. This applies to a family of four as part of half board and air transportation.

“Price increases range from 10 to 30 percent compared to last year. Depending on the destination, the price of transportation or accommodation is increased. Interest is good. Looking for Tunisia again. A lot of Egypt is booked. Greece is already in first place by default. Sicily is also in high demand, and Turkey stopped for a while due to the earthquake, but started again. There are plenty of good ‘first minute’ offers for Turkey“, He said Mirko Milanović from a travel agency.

Travel agencies are currently at about 70 percent of the “record 2019”. He discovered what most influences the price increase, as well as the choice of travel.

“People wait for good weather and then start planning vacations and vacations. The whole winter was kind of strange, the war in Ukraine, the rise of all prices, all of that somehow affects travel“, adds Milanović.

Aleksandar Seničić, director of the National Association of Tourist Agencies of Serbia, confirmed that Tunisia took first place in the choice of holiday destination. According to him, Tunisia is a “cyclical” destination.

“There are generations that have never been there, then they visit Tunisia in two to three seasons and that’s it. Now the problem was terrorism and corona, so he wasn’t there for long. This year the prices are such that they are competitive. They have exceptional hotels. A level higher than in Egypt. It is the French school of catering, when it comes to service and service, which is far better than the rest of Africa. There are plenty of scheduled charter flights to Tunisia“, states Seničić, who adds that all arrangements have become more expensive, but yes By default, Serbs look for Greece, Turkey, Montenegro, Spain, Italy,…

(WORLD/Novosti)