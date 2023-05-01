Serbs lit a fire with air from the exhaust | Info

Watch the video from the morning of May Day, which causes people to be baptized.

Izvor: @eleonora_milosevic/tiktok

Labor Day is also celebrated in Serbia this year with traditional barbecues at favorite picnic spots, loud music, the inevitable trumpeters and merriment. We all know that starting a fire can be a difficult task, but there are some techniques that will make it easier for you to do it quickly.

Let’s say, look at these witty guys and how they managed to start a fire for the barbecue. This video went viral on social networks, and the young men thought of “starting” the fire with nothing less than air from the exhaust! They drove the car right next to the fire, and then the driver started to add gas and managed to ignite the flames.

“It can be like that when the wind won’t push”, “Made in the Balkans”, “Serbian work”, “Only the exhaust saves the Serb’s grill”, “What came to his mind”, are just some of the comments collected by the process of this merry company. Judging by the license plates, the recording was made in Valjevo.

