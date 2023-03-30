Serbs revealed what they think about flirting and cheating in nightclubs!

All these questions and doubts troubled one Serb who decided to publicly ask for advice and opinions, which will also be useful to others if they find themselves in a similar situation. Soon, the others spoke up and expressed their view of things when it comes to going out in clubs, cheating and cheating in the same.

And while some were hearing about something like this for the first time, others were of the strict opinion that clubs are not only a place to hang out, but also to have a good time.

“I don’t know since when. I’ve been dating for a long time, I don’t remember when I saw someone kissing in a club,” wrote one Serb, while another thought differently, more precisely, that the vast majority of what comes out of flirting in a club stays there .

“It would be enough for me to know who the partner went out with and how he spent time, maybe if he could give me a brief situation, what interesting things happened, just to see that he doesn’t feel insecure to talk about going out, because if he refrains from talking about what and how suspicious is that. He doesn’t need to recount 30 minutes, 3.4 minutes is enough,” wrote a third in detail. According to another user, the partner should go out in order to be happier, which will further affect the relationship itself.

“I go out to the club to fool around, not to cheat, although that fooling around gets a little boring because I’m limited not to flirt, so then I don’t go out with that enthusiasm until I’m completely alone. In general, I don’t go out to clubs in general because that flirting there it’s not interesting anymore, you can’t even move from the music there,” one man wrote, while another thought that no one can dictate someone’s life or prevent someone from cheating. You should enter into a relationship with complete trust and leave when that trust is completely broken.

“People have to understand that if someone wants to cheat on them, they will cheat on them in the library as well”, “You go to the club mainly to find a combination. What will she do in the club if she is in a relationship with me?”, “Dude, if she wants to cheat on you , he will cheat on you in the bed you sleep in. It doesn’t matter the place, time or location,” were the other comments.

And what do you think?

