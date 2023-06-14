Serbs stole bicycles in Austria | Info

The perpetrators first hid the loot in rented containers in Vienna.

Source: Profimedia

A gang of Serbian citizens stole expensive bicycles all over Austria, and the media from this country state that the police exposed them.

According to reports, the bicycles were smuggled to Serbia, where they were sold. Austrian investigative authorities estimated the value of their “booty” at 126,000 euros. Austrian media report that the police followed a group of seven burglars suspected of stealing electric bicycles and electric scooters from underground garages and basements of residential buildings. According to the media, the gang committed robberies in Salzburg and Lower and Upper Austria during 2022 until their arrest.

“The value of the booty is around 126,000 euros, and a total of 54 pieces of evidence were presented. Two main suspects from the Serbian criminal group, aged between 24 and 45, were arrested. They drove from Vienna, where their base was, to the scene of the crime, and they robbed in Salzburg and the surrounding municipalities, as well as in Matighofen in Upper Austria and Perchtoldsdorf, Purgstal, Wieselburg and Laxenburg in Lower Austria, the authorities from the police specified. of the Salzburg administration, reports Blic.

According to them, the perpetrators first hid the loot in rented containers in Vienna and then transported the stolen goods to Serbia. Part of the loot, worth around 9,000 euros, was confiscated and returned to the owners. Two Serbs aged 26 and 45 were arrested in Vienna and confessed to the crime, and two more suspects aged 26 and 35 were wanted because they are on the run. Austrian police suspect that five more people living in Serbia are involved in this action.

Criminal charges will be filed against the suspects on suspicion of having committed crimes under Austrian law characterized as burglary, commercial theft and criminal association.

(WORLD)