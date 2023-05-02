Home » Serena Williams pregnant again | Sports
Serena Williams announced that she is pregnant again.

Source: Profimedia

Serena Williams is pregnant again. The former American tennis player announced the wonderful news on her Instagram account along with photos from the “Met Gala” evening to which she was invited. She used it all as a nice way to announce that she will soon become a mom for the second time.

She had an interesting message on social media. “I was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the three of us to the Met Gala,” Serena wrote and received a handful of congratulations in the comments from many celebrities. As a reminder, Williams retired from tennis in September 2022.

She is married to Alexis Ohanian, they already have one daughter, Olympia, who was born in September 2017. Then she had to go for a caesarean section, because there were problems with the baby’s pulse, but luckily everything ended well. After giving birth, she had a pulmonary embolism, she managed to return to the field.

