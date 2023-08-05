Home » sergej milinković savic scored a goal for al itihad against al hilal | Sport
World

sergej milinković savic scored a goal for al itihad against al hilal | Sport

by admin
sergej milinković savic scored a goal for al itihad against al hilal | Sport

Sergej Milinković – Savić showed his class again in Saudi Arabia and scored the goal for the advantage against Al Ittihad.

Source: Twitter/WorldMilinkovic

Sergej Milinković-Savić scored again in Saudi Arabia, this time in the big derby of the quarter-finals of the Arab Champions Cup between his Al Hilal and also expensive Al Ittihad, which ended with a score of 3:1 for the team of our ace.

Sergej scored in the 14th minute of the big derby, with an excellent shot on Ruben Neves’ cross from a corner. SMS broke free from his rival, who ended up on the grass, then made a brilliant leap and headed into the net, while Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante and the rest of the Ittihad squad watched his mastery. Romarinho scored for Ittihad in the 56th minute, while Benzema missed a penalty in the 78th minute.

Let us remind you that Sergej arrived in Saudi Arabia from Lazio this summer. Italian media report that the transfer was worth around 40,000,000 euros, and that the footballer earns 20 million per season.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

See also  The oil lords extend their hand to Moscow

You may also like

Alert Issued After String of Drownings in Santiago...

Training at risk in Sicily, the meeting of...

New troubles for Catania airport, a fire broke...

Sergej Milinković Savić scores a goal against Al...

In memory of Michele Achilli – working world

Torrential rains and floods in Slovenia: three dead....

PIXI RETURNED TO THE “OTHER HOUSE” Announced on...

Double Murder Shock: Brutal Killings of José Manuel...

“Fioravanti and Mambro have nothing to do with...

Tel Aviv, municipal agent killed by a 27-year-old...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy