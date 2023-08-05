sergej milinković savic scored a goal for al itihad against al hilal | Sport

Sergej Milinković – Savić showed his class again in Saudi Arabia and scored the goal for the advantage against Al Ittihad.

Source: Twitter/WorldMilinkovic

Sergej Milinković-Savić scored again in Saudi Arabia, this time in the big derby of the quarter-finals of the Arab Champions Cup between his Al Hilal and also expensive Al Ittihad, which ended with a score of 3:1 for the team of our ace.

Sergej scored in the 14th minute of the big derby, with an excellent shot on Ruben Neves’ cross from a corner. SMS broke free from his rival, who ended up on the grass, then made a brilliant leap and headed into the net, while Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante and the rest of the Ittihad squad watched his mastery. Romarinho scored for Ittihad in the 56th minute, while Benzema missed a penalty in the 78th minute.

Let us remind you that Sergej arrived in Saudi Arabia from Lazio this summer. Italian media report that the transfer was worth around 40,000,000 euros, and that the footballer earns 20 million per season.

