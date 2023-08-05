Home » Sergej Milinković Savić scores a goal against Al Atihad | Sports
Sergej Milinković – Savić showed his class again in Saudi Arabia and scored the goal for the advantage against Al Ittihad.

The Serbian national team player, Sergej Milinković-Savić scored again in Saudi Arabia, this time in the big league derby there between his Al Hilal and also expensive Al Ittihad, which ended with a score of 3:1 for the team of our ace.

Sergej scored in the 14th minute of the big derby, with an excellent shot on Ruben Neves’ cross from a corner. SMS broke free from his rival, who ended up on the grass, then jumped brilliantly and shook the net with his head. While Karim Benzema, Ngolo Kante and the rest of the Ittihad team just watched his mastery. Romarinho scored for Ittihad in the 56th minute, while Benzema missed a penalty in the 78th minute.

Let us remind you that Sergej arrived in Saudi Arabia from Lazio this summer. Italian media report that the transfer was worth around 40,000,000 euros, and that the footballer earns 20 million per season.

