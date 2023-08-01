Sergej Trifunović on the death of Rođo Raičević | Entertainment

Actor Sergej Trifunović spoke about the death of the famous Serbian singer.

Source: Youtube Bojan Babic

The death of singer Rođa Raičević is still a mystery for many. Raičević was found dead in a rented apartment in Belgrade on October 7, 2001.

Speaking about psychoactive substances, actor Sergej Trifunović also commented on Raičević’s death in an interview.

“I am a friend of psychoactive substances. Not to the extent that Hunter S. Thompson was. But I also think that bubblegum is not for the peasant. And I mean what I said in the movie “Karaula” – “The folk people started to blow, everything is going to the motherfucker”. And so it was. It was known when Rođa Raičević died of an overdose that everything went to hell. It was a turning point in many things in this country“, said Trifunović in the show “Još podkast jedan”.

His friend Marinko Nikolić also spoke about him at one time.

“Rođa was a wonderful man and an artistic soul. He was declared a drug addict. As far as I know, he took white once 5-6 times. Rodja did take cocaine a couple of times, but not heroin. He was not one hundred percent on heroin. And that mysterious one of his death… If he had gone to the doctor on time. As far as I know, but I can’t guarantee, once they took yellow to make him go down. His pressure equalized, they were scared, they didn’t call an ambulance. And then it was too late,” he said Nikolic.

One of the stories left behind by Rođa is the story about the missing notebook with the late singer’s unpublished songs. Those songs were allegedly written in a notebook that, after Rođa’s death, was illegally appropriated by his friend at the time and later, thanks to that, he made a big name for himself throughout the region. Biljana Vujović, the songwriter of numerous hits, who knew Raičević, is one of those who were informed about that story.

“Many people are familiar with that story. I heard that after Rodja’s death, his friend and colleague with whom he was close took the notebook. At first I doubted that it was true, but later I became convinced that there was truth in it. Very quickly, the then barely known singer starts recording albums where all of them were hit songs. He becomes very famous and respected. He built his career on Rođa’s songs, which people believe he wrote himself, and I am sorry that this will never be known. I can’t say his name, I don’t want to have a problem. However, everything was left to say-so,” said Vujović a few years ago.

