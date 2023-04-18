Home » Sergey Lavrov on the conflict in Ukraine | Info
World

Sergey Lavrov on the conflict in Ukraine | Info

by admin
Sergey Lavrov on the conflict in Ukraine | Info

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during his visit to Brazil that Moscow wants the conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible.

Source: Profimedia

At a press conference with the head of Brazilian diplomacy, Mauro Vieira, Lavrov thanked Brazil for “understanding the causes of the situation in Ukraine” and that it is in Russia’s interest to end the conflict as soon as possible.

Later in the day, Lavrov will be received by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The head of Russian diplomacy will also meet with the Brazilian president’s foreign policy advisor, Kelso Amorim.

SRNA

See also  USA-Germany, agreement for the green light for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia

You may also like

Ukraine, breaking news. G7 ministers, whoever helps Moscow...

the requirements for submitting the application

Charles III authorizes (surprisingly) the souvenir photo with...

Vladimir Putin visited Ukraine | Info

Kara-Murza, the opponent sentenced to 25 years in...

Fastweb at the Associate Programs of the Luigi...

War Ukraine Russia, the news. Putin visits military...

“Leave the houses”, the scam circular in the...

Daily horoscope for April 18, 2023 | Fun

She drove to the wrong house the owner...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy