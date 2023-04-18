Sergey Lavrov on the conflict in Ukraine | Info

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during his visit to Brazil that Moscow wants the conflict in Ukraine to end as soon as possible.

Source: Profimedia

At a press conference with the head of Brazilian diplomacy, Mauro Vieira, Lavrov thanked Brazil for “understanding the causes of the situation in Ukraine” and that it is in Russia’s interest to end the conflict as soon as possible.

Later in the day, Lavrov will be received by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The head of Russian diplomacy will also meet with the Brazilian president’s foreign policy advisor, Kelso Amorim.

