Sergio Bonelli Editore and DC Comics present “Dylan Dog and Batman. The shadow of the bat”

SERGIO BONELLI EDITOR and DC COMICS

present

DYLAN DOG E BATMAN.

THE SHADOW OF THE BAT

From 29 June on newsstands and comics the most awaited comics event of the year

with the encounter between the Investigator of Nightmares and one of the most iconic characters

of the comic world, Batman!

The fatal hour has struck: the Bat-signal lights up in the night and the tracks of Batman and Dylan Dog finally join. In fact, DYLAN DOG AND BATMAN will make its debut on newsstands and comic shops on June 29th. THE SHADOW OF THE BAT, the first of three books dedicated to the team-up between Sergio Bonelli Editore’s Nightmare Investigator and DC Comics’ Bat Man.

Through the three episodes, scripted by Roberto Recchioni and drawn by Gigi Cavenago and Werther Dell’Edera, with the colors of Giovanna Niro, the complex story will unfold which sees in action, side by side, the creature of Tiziano Sclavi and that Dark Knight made in DC Comics which, since the 1940s, has become one of the best known and most loved pop icons of comics, cinema, TV, video games and merchandising. With them, moving to the dark side of the world will be Groucho and Alfred, Bloch and Gordon, Xabaras and Joker. And again Killer Croc, Madame Trelkovski, Catwoman, Etrigan. As well as plenty of zombies and a certain John Constantine… The monthly appointment for all fans will therefore be between London and Gotham City at the end of June, at the end of July and at the end of August, for the three albums dedicated to the team-up.

There is a year, after all, that unites the two characters. It was 1986, when the superhero in a bat suit – officially born in 1939 on number 27 of Detective Comics, thanks to the imagination of Bill Finger and Bob Kane – experienced a real rebirth, with a miniseries in four issues written and drawn by Frank Miller: Batman – The Dark Knight. More self-deprecating than heroic, Dylan Dog presented himself to Italian readers at his newsstand debut on September 26, 1986 with Dawn of the Dead. Its creator, Tiziano Sclavi, models a fresh, new, personal and original character, characteristics that have been clearly evident since the debut of the Investigator of the Nightmare. Today the two historic characters find themselves facing each other for a team-up fruit of the exceptional project in which Bonelli’s heroes meet those of the DC universe, which debuted last year with the encounter between the Flash and Zagor, followed by the one between Nathan Never and Justice League.

In addition to the “regular” version with the cover by Gigi Cavenago, a Variant with a white cover designed to be customized at fairs and events and a Variant with a metallic effect to frame the faces of the Nightmare Investigator and the Knight will also be available Oscuro, both distributed exclusively in comic shops and on the official website of Sergio Bonelli Editore.

