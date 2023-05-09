Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “ATTICA”.

Sergio Bonelli Publisher

presents

ATTICA by GIACOMO BEVILACQUA

THE COMPLETE SERIES

IN A NEW PRECIOUS BOX

In the comic shop from May 12th

Back to the comic store, in a new box created for this edition of ATTICA, the six-volume series of James Bevilacqua, a story of action and feeling that draws on its author’s unbridled passion for Japanese comics. Together a tribute and a challenge that keep the reader in suspense from the first to the last page!

Attica, surrounded by impenetrable walls, is considered the most beautiful and modern city of the twenty-first century. But beyond the propaganda, well managed by President Ino, Attica hides a different and cruel truth. For this reason, five boys with strange powers will unite, against their will, their wacky personalities to carry out a crazy undertaking: raze the city walls to the ground and kill the President! All while trying not to get killed. Or not to kill each other…

The box set will also be available in one Variant version for sale exclusively on the site of Manga Yo! and on Sergio Bonelli Editore online shop. In addition to a different box set design, the Variant contains the first volume of the series with an exclusive Variant cover.