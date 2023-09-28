Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “BABELE FOUNDATION”

Sergio Bonelli Publisher

presents

BABEL FOUNDATION

From September 29th the new completely color edition

of the irreverent, intriguing and more than ever current science fiction series by Massimo Semerano and Marco Nizzoli

A new edition, entirely in color, of. arrives in comic shops and bookstores BABEL FOUNDATIONthe irreverent, intriguing and more relevant than ever science fiction series by Massimo Semerano and Marco Nizzoli.

The story presents us with a group of avant-garde artists, in a distant but not too distant future, who try to move the masses with disturbing and provocative works, opposing a society dominated by media manipulation. In the first of the ten episodes that make up the volume, the three crazy protagonists are joined by the famous porn star Rosa Casta, who died and was mysteriously resurrected during the performance created for her funeral…

The volume is enriched by an introductory dialogue between Semeraro and Nizzoli themselves and, at the end, a gallery of preparatory drawings.

