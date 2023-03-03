SERGIO BONELLI PUBLISHER

presents

DRAGONERO.

THE WOMEN OF THE ERONDÁR

In bookstores and comic shops from March 17th

the anthology that celebrates female figures

of the fantasy universe created by Luca Enoch and Stefano Vietti

Arrives in bookstores and comic shops from March 17th BLACK DRAGON. THE WOMEN OF THE ERONDÁR, the anthology of short stories designed to celebrate the female figures of the fantasy universe of Dragonero, born from the imagination of Luca Enoch and Stefano Vietti.

The indomitable women of Erondár are the proud protagonists of these epic adventures. Among stories of courage, revenge, revenge and self-discovery, we will get to know some emblematic figures of the saga better: from the sensual Lupa di Vetwadàrt to the cruel Huntress Na’weh, from the sorceress-vampire Aura to the courageous Sera, it will be an opportunity to dig deep of their thoughts and feelings, discover their origin and evolution and share their famous feats!

The volume, with subjects and screenplays by Luca Enoch, Stefano Vietti and drawings of Walter Trono, Luca Malisan, Gianluigi Gregorini, Giuseppe De Luca, Salvatore Porcaro and Antonella Platano offers an introduction of Luca Barbieri. The cover is by Giuseppe Matteoni.