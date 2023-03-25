Sergio Bonelli Publisher

presents

DYLAN DOG. ORRORE NERO

On March 31st, the collection with three historic episodes by Tiziano Sclavi will be available in bookstores and comic shops

It arrives in bookstores and comic stores on March 31st DYLAN DOG. ORRORE NERO, a collection of episodes from the series of Specials. Three stories, three mysteries, three investigations with one common denominator: the blackest horror. From the shores of Loch Ness where the Horror Club meets, to the gloomy Buffalora, macabre theater of madness where people live, die and live again, up to the physical and metaphysical tunnels that engulf a writer whose death it seems final. The Nightmare Investigator will have to face horror in all its forms, facing real and imaginary monsters, men more diabolical than the devil himself and demons capable of loving. But the bitterest conclusion is also the most truthful: often the worst monster emerges from human nature.

The episodes of the volume, “The Horror Club”, “Black Horror” and “Mephistopheles”, are scripted by Tiziano Sclaviwhich all three subjects sign, e Luigi Mignacco and drawn by corrado roi e John Freghieri. The two introductory texts are by William Maggioni e Graziano Origa. The cover is instead the work of Claudio Villa.