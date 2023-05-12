Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “Mister Evidence 2.

Sergio Bonelli Publisher

MISTER EVIDENCE 2

THE FIFTH MAN

BY ADRIANO BARONE AND FABIO GUAGLIONE

It arrives in bookstores and comic shops on May 19th

the second volume of the “psychiatric” thriller in which the four protagonists suffer from mental syndromes that give them extraordinary abilities

Between thriller, crime and spy story, MR. EVIDENCE, which arrives today at its second episode with “The fifth man”, is a strong story, a dystopian comic created by Adriano Barone and Fabio Guaglione close to certain atmospheres of more adult American comics, a journey into unexplored places of the mind.

The protagonists are four individuals suffering from “psychological anomalies” that lead them to see the world in a unique way and who will find themselves in the course of the series using their “powers” to investigate a series of murders. Was Melissa’s death a suicide or a homicide? Mr. Truth, Miss Nerve, Mr. None and Mr. Pain try to use their unique mental abilities to uncover the truth…but every answer leads to more questions. What is the dark presence that hovers within the walls of the Mulholland Institute? Who is, if he really exists, the “fifth man”?

The drawings are by John Tympanus and the cover of Carmine Di Giandomenico.