Sergio Bonelli Editore presents "Mister No. Adventure in Manaus"

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “Mister No. Adventure in Manaus”

Sergio Bonelli Publisher

presents

MISTER NO.

ADVENTURE IN MANAUS

In bookstores and comics from April 21 a new volume for fans of Jerry Drake

The adventures of Manaus’ most reckless pilot are back in bookstores and comic shops from April 21 with MISTER NO. ADVENTURE IN MANAUS, a famous adventure written by Guido Nolitta and designed by Roberto Diso

Same street, same port, same bar. Or rather, what remains of shards of bottles consumed in the shade, in search of the coveted refreshment during the umpteenth, eternal wait for the ship on duty to dock at the quay in Manaus. No tourist ready to drop money for a ride on the Piper of the most reckless pilot of the Amazon. Still, big turmoil is on the horizon when Jerry Drake meets James Newman: classic tourist, established millionaire and, incredibly, aspiring cartoonist in search of adventures. No one can help him better than Mister No, but Newman’s dreams of glory will soon have to come to terms with the local habits and rhythms of life. Is the expectation of adventure itself the real adventure?

The afterword is by Luigi Mignacco.

