World

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “Mr. Evidence 3. The mirror killer”

Sergio Bonelli Publisher

presents

EVIDENCE 3

THE MIRROR KILLER

BY ADRIANO BARONE AND FABIO GUAGLIONE

Arrives in bookstores and comic shops on November 3rd

the third volume of the “psychiatric” thriller in which the four protagonists suffer from mental syndromes that give them unusual abilities

Those fugitives… are individuals I have no hesitation in calling unique. They have the capabilities to jeopardize all the work we have done so far. You may never find them again.

Or worse, you might find them, and regret it

DOCTOR KARLA SAMSA

Between the thriller, the crime and the spy story, it reaches its third episode MR. EVIDENCE, the dystopian comic created by Adriano Barone and Fabio Guaglione close to certain atmospheres of more adult American comics, a journey into unexplored places of the mind.

The protagonists are four individuals suffering from “psychological anomalies” that lead them to see the world in a unique way and who will find themselves using their “powers” to investigate a series of murders over the course of the series. Was Melissa’s death a suicide or murder? Mr. Truth, Miss Nerve, Mr. None and Mr. Pain try to use their unique mental abilities to uncover the truth… but each answer leads to more questions. What is the dark presence that hovers within the walls of the Mulholland Institute? Who, if he really exists, is the “fifth man”?

In this third volume, entitled THE MIRROR KILLERthe drawings are by Andrea Camerini and the cover of Carmine Di Giandomenico.

