Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “Nathan Never. Distant lands”

by admin
SERGIO BONELLI PUBLISHER

presents

NATHAN NEVER.

FAR LANDS

A collection of stories that sees the Alfa Special Agent grappling with investigations that will take him away from the East City,

on distant paths in space and time

Arrives at the bookstore and comic store from June 9th NATHAN NEVER. FAR LANDSa collection of stories signed by Michele Medda who see Special Agent Alfa grappling with investigations that will take him away from the East City, on distant paths in space and time. From the treacherous territories of the Margin, in which crime and violence dominate while nature tries in vain to rebel against man’s wicked fury, to Nathan Never’s childhood in Gadalas, where children’s games were lost in lush and uncontaminated landscapes. Going from chronicles of adventures lived in the combat zones of the Costa de Plata, up to rehashing strange events, such as that of a complicated coexistence on Mars…

The volume is enriched by the introduction of Michele Medda.

