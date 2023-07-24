Sergio Bonelli Editore presents SENZANIMA. REDEMPTION

ERGIO BONELLI PUBLISHER

presents

SOULLESS. REDEMPTION

In bookstores and comic shops from August 4th

the new edition of the fifth episode of the series born from the pen of Luca Enoch and Stefano Vietti

It will arrive on August 4th in the bookstore and comic store REDEMPTION, the new edition of the fifth chapter of the successful series WE ARE TRYING, which tells the raw and bloody adventures of Dragonero’s youth, born from the pen of Luca Enoch and Stefano Vietti.

Within the ruined walls of an old monastery nestled in the eternal snows of the mountains north of Merovia, young mercenary Ian Aranill, a nun guardian and a brutal assassin find themselves fighting for something more important than life … their own redemption. It is a no-holds-barred fight for the salvation of a group of innocents masterfully told by the screenplay by Stephen Vietti and from the drawings of Francesco Rizzatowith the colors of Paolo Francescutto.

