Sergio Bonelli Publisher

presents

SIMULACRI 2

ROCKS

BY MARCO B. BUCCI AND JACOPO CAMAGNI

The second volume of the series debuts in comic shops and bookstores from March 24th

It will arrive in bookstores and comic shops from March 24th SNAPS, the second of the four volumes of SIMULACRI, the series whose plot represents an absolute novelty in the Bonellian universe. SIMULACRI is in fact presented as a social media generation posterwhich blends mysteries and surprising sentimental dramas.

Jacopo Camagni and Marco Bucci, assisted by Eleonora Caruso to texts, Flavia Biondi and Giulio Macaione to the drawings and Stefano Martinuz to the colors, they have created a plot that revolves around the relationships in our convulsive present; transporting us to the heart of an elaborate plot that blends mystery and sentimental drama, the story unfolds in the representation of the daily and apparently normal life of a group of boys who try to come to terms with a hidden but not forgotten past, and to find the own space in the world, in an era now dominated by social media.

After all, the days on a small island like Elba may seem monotonous and repetitive, but behind the patina of fake normality in which the protagonists of Simulacri spend their lives there is a disturbing network of morbid relationships and hidden passions. But now that the past has come to light, no secret can stay hidden for long. And everything gets complicated by the distressing awareness that each of them has a distorted perception of what happened. Where will the truth hide?

The volume is enriched by interviews with the protagonists of the series.