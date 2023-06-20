Home » Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “SIMULACRI 3” by Marco B. Bucci and Jacopo Camagn
It debuts in comic shops and bookstores on June 30th

the third volume of the series set on the Island of Elba

and dedicated to the social media generation

It will arrive in bookstores and comic stores on June 30th VORAGESthe third of four volumes of SIMULACRIthe series set on the Island of Elba and dedicated to social media generation in which mysteries and surprising sentimental dramas are intertwined.

Jacopo Camagni and Marco Bucci, assisted by Eleonora Caruso to texts, Flavia Biondi and Giulio Macaione to the drawings and Stefano Martinuz to the colors, they have created a plot that revolves around the relationships in our convulsive present; transporting us between mystery and sentimental dramas, the story unfolds in the representation of the daily and apparently normal life of a group of boys who try to come to terms with a hidden but not forgotten past and to find their own space in the world, in a era now dominated by social media.

The story unfolds on the island of Elba, where life can seem monotonous and repetitive. But that’s not the case for the protagonists of Simulacra. The past has now come back to the surface, made of creeping nightmares and suffocating anguish, and no secret will remain so for much longer. The revelations continue, in the vain hope that confessing will cleanse consciences that will never be clean again. And between hallucinatory nightmares and haunting doubts, the awareness that certain faults cannot be forgiven is making its way…

The volume is enriched by interviews with the protagonists of the series.

