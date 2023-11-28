Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “SOULLESS. PREDE”

SERGIO BONELLI EDITOR

presents

TO THE SENSANS. SPURS

From November 28th in bookstores and comic shops

the twelfth episode of the series

dedicated to the adventures of the young Ian Aranill

The successful saga of Senzanima, the parallel Dragonero series dedicated to the adventures of the young Ian Aranill, continues with a new unpublished story with which Luca Enoch and Ivan Calcaterra they drag us into a universe of blind violence and insane bestiality.

In SOULLESS. PREDE, out next November 28th, the company of the Soulless has suffered very hard blows: many of the old comrades have fallen and Ian himself questions what his future will be, in this world of ruin and blood. He will soon learn what it means to transform from predator to prey…

To enrich the volume a richly illustrated afterword entitled “On the Hunt for Men”.

TO THE SENSANS. SPURS it will also be available in a VARIANT version which contains the exclusive print of the cover design of Mario Alberti e it will be on sale exclusively in the bookstores of the Manicomix circuit, at the Bonelli Store and on the Sergio Bonelli Editore online shop (while stocks last).

Share this: Facebook

X

