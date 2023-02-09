Home World Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “The Nose of Lombroso” by Davide Barzi
Sergio Bonelli Editore presents "The Nose of Lombroso" by Davide Barzi

by admin
Sergio Bonelli Editore presents "The Nose of Lombroso" by Davide Barzi

Sergio Bonelli Publisher

presents

LOMBROSO’S NOSE

In bookstores and comic shops from February 10th

the second volume starring the pioneer of modern criminology

Will debut the February 10th in bookstores and comic shops LOMBROSO’S NOSE, the second volume dedicated to Lombroso, written by David Barzi and designed by Francesco De Stenawho also signs the cover.

The story leads us between puppets and pieces of wood, many masks and few faces, in an intricate skein of threads pulled by those who, tired of the role of puppet, took the opportunity to become a puppeteer, weaving the dense web of a vengeance macerated in the soul for many years. A conspiracy that personally affects even the famous alienist Cesare Lombroso. From the theatrical scenes of nineteenth-century Turin to the workshops of Florentine artisans, making his way through the darkness of basements where the most simmering social discontent meanders, Professor Lombroso will investigate to find out who is behind the kidnapping of his daughter and the Prince of Savoy, this time with the help of the wit Silvia Bottiniand to investigate what reasons can lead to such heinous deeds…

The afterword of the volume is signed by the same David Barzi.

The previous volume of the series, entitled THE HEART OF LOMBROSO.

