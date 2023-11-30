Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “UT. THE ROADS OF HUNGER”: in a renewed version

SERGIO BONELLI EDITOR

presents

THE ROADS OF HUNGER

From 8 December in a renewed version of the overwhelming work

signed by Paola Barbato and Corrado Roi

“When Corrado and I started talking about UT it was two houses, three daughters and countless cats ago. We knew each other but had never collaborated yet. We both worked long hours and we called each other almost every day to have a chat between night owls (…) And the day came when we decided to tackle so much wild material, to tame it, unravel it and then weave it, creating UT – The series. It was beautiful, but, not satisfied with having been Ulysses, we then transformed into Penelope, we unraveled and rewove the plot so as to give it a new shape, arriving in this “definitive” version. Is it always that story? Naturally. Yet, believe us: UT is never the same.”

Paola Barbato

Arrives in bookstores and comic shops UT. THE ROADS OF HUNGERthe first volume of the overwhelming work, by an overwhelming pair of authors, returns in a renewed version.

A post-apocalyptic world and a hero-antihero who, so legend has it, were born from “endless nocturnal conversations”, take shape thanks to the brushstrokes of a Corrado Roi more inspired than ever. What happened to humanity? Who is Ut and what is his mission? The words of Paola Barbato they immerse us in an enigmatic adventure, to be discovered and rediscovered, made up of symbols, ghosts and elusive allusions that open the doors of a restless dream…

The introduction is by Paola Barbatothe afterword of Gianmaria Cons. The cover is the work of Corrado Roi. An edition of the volume with a variant cover created for the distributor Star Shop is also available.