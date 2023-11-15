Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “VISIONS” by Daniele Serra

SERGIO BONELLI EDITOR

presents

VISIONS

BY DANIELE SERRA

The precious summary of the work will be available in bookstores and comic shops from November 17th

by the award-winning designer

“Daniele Serra has full control of the vehicle he has chosen. In short,

he is a magician… Every artist and every work of art deserves to be witnessed before there can be a judgement.

This book is composed of sublime states of being, brought to life with a mixture of natural talent

and a level of skill that requires years of disciplined practice”

From the introduction by Clive Barker

The unmistakable sign of Daniele Serra lands between the pages of a valuable volume full of splendid watercolours, in plates that almost seem to come to life.

VISIONS, out on November 17th by Sergio Bonelli Editore, it is a precious collection, a perfect synthesis of the uninterrupted work of the award-winning designer of international fame who, with confident brushstrokes and perfect control of chiaroscuro, was able to create atmospheres with such intoxicating colors as to conquer authors of the caliber of Stephen King e Joe R. Lansdalewho wanted him to illustrate the covers of their works.

The introduction is by Clive Barker. The volume is edited by Luca Crovi.

