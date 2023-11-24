Home » Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “ZAGOR. THE MONSTER OF THE LAGOON”
Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “ZAGOR. THE MONSTER OF THE LAGOON”

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “ZAGOR. THE MONSTER OF THE LAGOON”

SERGIO BONELLI EDITOR

presents

ZAGOR. THE MONSTER OF THE LAGOON

The hardback edition of one of the most unusual stories of the legendary Spirit with the Hatchet, who finds himself sailing the fearful Southern Seas, will be released on November 24th.

The traditional annual gift dedicated to the Spirit with the Hatchet Guido Nolitta celebrates in 2023 one of the most unusual and eventful adventures of the invincible Za-Gor-Te-Nay. The legendary Spirit with the Hatchet, protector of the kingdom of Darkwood, finds himself this time sailing the fearful seas of the South, giving us a story with an exotic flavour, enriched by the features of the person who first saw it on paper, namely the graphic creator Gallieno Ferri.

After being forcibly boarded on the Red Witch, the ship of the ruthless captain Nilsen, they THE MONSTER OF THE LAGOON Zagor and Cico will end up very far from home, precisely in the South Seas. Between volcanic eruptions, bizarre naturalists in search of rare species, hostile natives, shipwrecks and a decidedly not very peaceful gigantic octopus, our team will have to give everything to bring back home the skin…

The introductions are by Graziano Frediani e Luca Barbieri.

