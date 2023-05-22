Sergio Ljulj basket for the Euroleague title | Sports

Call Serhij Ljulje when you need a trophy. And the trophy will come!

Source: Twitter/@RMBaloncesto

Sergio Ljulj is a hero! The experienced Spanish defender gave Real Madrid the title of European champion with an incredible goal with 3.2 seconds left in the game. Real Madrid defeated Olympiakos 79:78, and Sergio Ljuljo’s basket for the victory was his first and last in the match.

He had the courage to kick after a game in which he was almost non-existent over 221 centimeters tall Mustafe Speaks. After the match, after it’s out of hand Dejan Bodiroga received the cup as captain of Real, he explained everything he did on the field:

“Thanks for the congratulations, it was amazing. The coach and teammates believed in me, that I would hit that shot. It was a difficult shot, I tried to go to the right, stand in the middle and shoot, and if it didn’t go in, Tavares would catch it under the basket. She came in and I’m happy for the sake of us and our team”, said Sergio Ljulj. How simple it sounds, but on the other hand, it looks easy – when someone knows!

Before this shot, Sergio Ljulj only shot twice at the basket, once for two and once for three, and he missed both times. In the end, he was cool when it mattered most, and as he says, even if he had missed the MVP of this F4, Valter Tavares, he would have solved it all with a jump and points under the basket.