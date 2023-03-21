by palermotoday.it – ​​9 hours ago

His name is Sergio Mattarella and in one of his first photos he is portrayed with a rosanero scarf. But he is not from Palermo, nor Italian. It is a Turkish child, born in a field hospital set up…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «“Sergio Mattarella”, the Turkish child born in a field hospital with a Palermo scarf appeared 9 hours ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».